There are a lot of deals today on our favorite gadgets, which happen to mostly be phones. You can add the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to the list.

If you missed it, we already shared deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and Pixel 11 series. Both have huge discounts that you’ll want to look at.

Best Galaxy S26 Ultra Prime Deals

Currently at $420 off, the Galaxy S26 Ultra can be had for as little as $979.99 through Amazon’s whatever-deal-days promotion. While this deal would certainly hit a lot harder if they hadn’t recently increased the price, $420 off is still a significant discount.

I guess if we think about that $100 price increase, this is more like a $320 off discount, but that’s still pretty good. $979 is one of the best prices we’ve seen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, especially when you don’t need to trade anything in.

Of course, Amazon will let you trade in a device to get a bigger discount. At the moment, they are advertising trade-in discounts up to $815 off in addition to this $420 price cut.

Need a review on the Galaxy S26 Ultra? We’ve got you.

AMAZON DEAL LINK