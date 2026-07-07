Invites are rolling out to select members of the media and influencer community, with Google confirming that its next hardware event is officially scheduled for August 12.

Related: Everything we know about Pixel 11 series!

The event will take place in New York City, scheduled to begin at 6pm ET (3pm PT).

In the invite, Google teases a bit of what we assume is the Pixel 11 (Pro?), with what looks to be gold hardware wrapped around the familiar Pixel phone design. As for what’s all coming, we expect Google to showcase the new Pixel lineup, consisting of the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, Pixel 11 Pro Fold, as well as the Pixel Watch 5.

August 12 is a little more than a month away. Who is ready?

// @MKBHD