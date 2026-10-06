Mint Mobile is hosting a very solid deal on the Pixel 11 Pro, coupling it with 12 months of Unlimited service at a deeply discounted cost.

With the hardware at $550 off, and service cost cut by 50%, the grand total for a Pixel 11 Pro with 1 year of Unlimited service is priced at just $774. For those who like math, you’re looking at $594 for the phone (an incredible deal for this phone), plus $15/mo for 12 months – billed all at once equalling $180 – of Unlimited service.

Should you desire the larger Pixel 11 Pro XL, your price goes up to $894, which still isn’t bad for a great phone and a year of service. Considering many folks are paying around $100/mo just for service, this deal could save you a considerable amount of dough.

Mint Mobile specifies the deal is for new customers only, but beyond that, there aren’t any notable restrictions. There is also a phone trade-in option, which lets you receive money back and lower the total upfront bill overall.

Follow the links below to snag it.