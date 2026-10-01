It’s a rough day for those who had been considering a Galaxy S26 series device, but had not yet pulled the trigger. Samsung raised prices today on all Galaxy S26 models, including the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Going forward, you’ll pay $100 more for the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Starting prices were previously $899, $1,099, and $1299, but you’ll find them at $999, $1,199, and $1,399 today.

See the new Galaxy S26 series prices: Samsung Shop

Samsung hasn’t announced the change, but we all know its because of the chip shortage thanks to AI. Google raised prices on products earlier with the launch of the Pixel 11 series, as did Apple with many of their own products. This price increase situation won’t end any time soon.

Because the change appears to have just rolled out, you can still find the regular prices at places like Amazon (here). All 3 phones are still at their original prices there, but probably not for long.

AI is so cool, right?