Threads, the less-toxic social media spot that’s owned by a company who lost its way long ago, is getting a neat new feature for live events. Threads is adding Live Chats and it all starts with the NBAThreads Community through the NBA Playoffs.

With a Live Chats session, you’ll find a public group setting during big cultural events that allows you to chat in real-time. Rather than just leaving a comment on a post and then refreshing to see other comments, think of it like a chatroom, only within Threads.

In the announcement from Meta, we know that the first Live Chats will be hosted by a “select group of creators” within the NBA community who want to live chat through NBA Playoffs games. Threads envisions this expanding, though, to things like an album release party or other shared interests of yours.

The feature set will include sending messages, emoji reactions, and attachments like photos, videos, and links. I’d imagine the owner of the chat can control who and what can post.

The first set of personalities to get access are Malika Andrews, Rachel Nichols, Trysta Krick, David Rushing, and Lexis Mickens. Threads will rollout Live Chats to more communities over time.

Google Play Link: Threads

// fb