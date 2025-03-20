For those still doing social media, specifically on Threads, a big update was announced today that introduces several features needed long, long ago. Below is the list of everything new.

Custom default feed : Meta didn’t want to clearly state this, but it sure sounds like they’ll finally let you set a default feed to be in chronological order. In their announcement, they said you “can also now personalize the order of your feeds,” so we’ll take it as just that. Beyond chronological, they added that you can make almost any custom feed be the feed that opens when you launch the app.

: Meta didn’t want to clearly state this, but it sure sounds like they’ll finally let you set a default feed to be in chronological order. In their announcement, they said you “can also now personalize the order of your feeds,” so we’ll take it as just that. Beyond chronological, they added that you can make almost any custom feed be the feed that opens when you launch the app. Video player no longer awful: The video player on Threads has always been one of the worst video players in the history of the world of video players. It lacked any buttons or controls and was impossible to control through a barely-visible progress bar. Going forward, you’ll now find play/pause, 10-second skip forward and backward buttons, and more prominent progress bar.

Profile personalization : Profiles will have new ways to personalize, including up to 10 topics that can be tagged in your bio. Should someone click those topics, they’ll be taken to those communities to find similar interests.

: Profiles will have new ways to personalize, including up to 10 topics that can be tagged in your bio. Should someone click those topics, they’ll be taken to those communities to find similar interests. Draft post suggestions : When drafting new posts, Threads will now suggest trending or related topics because creators find them to be a useful way to spread dis information.

: When drafting new posts, Threads will now suggest trending or related topics because creators find them to be a useful way to spread information. Limit who can reply, quote posts: Want to post something and not have the toxicity of the internet run with it? You can now limit who can interact with your posts by allowing replies and quote-posts to your followers. Nice.

And that’s pretty much it. Threads says they are introducing these ideas today, but I’m not seeing them on the web or in apps. We’ll likely be waiting a bit for a rollout to complete.

