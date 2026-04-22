Google surprised us a bit this afternoon with the release of Android 17 QPR1 Beta 1 for its Pixel line-up. This update will come after the first stable build of Android 17 is released, which should happen soon now that we have received the final beta of that.

For those not up-to-date on what the QPR program is, here’s a little refreshed. Years ago, Google started releasing Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) builds in beta form for Pixel devices to test. These updates come out quarterly and often include dozens of bug fixes as well as some new features. They often also release alongside a Pixel Feature Drop. They release as opportunities for Pixel owners to test bigger updates and give Google feedback before they go stable to the public.

To see the first Android 17 QPR1 Beta already seems a bit odd, but we’ll take it. Google has already said that this build will go stable as a part of the September Feature Drop, so we’ll be testing it for months.

The first Android 17 QPR1 Beta 1 is here as build CP31.260403.005.A1 for all still-supported Pixel devices. The list of devices includes the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9a, Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, 10 Pro Fold, 10a, Pixel Tablet series devices.

As for bug fixes, Google supplied the following list:

Fixed a crash in the Default Print Service occurring during low ink conditions that prevents users from completing print jobs. (Issue #487545419)

The Terminal app triggers an Application Not Responding (ANR) error that results in the application and device becoming unresponsive. (Issue #497465940)

Resolved an issue where uncontrollable hardware audio processing on the voice communication path caused distortion and phase cancellation in VoIP applications. (Issue #494843726)

Direct audio output may fail to open on devices using the AIDL audio HAL when playing audio streams longer than five seconds. (Issue #372064012)

How do you get this Android 17 QPR1 Beta 1? If you are a part of the Android Beta Program (sign-up) you can download this update right now. Even if you were just updated to Android 17 Beta 4, this update is available to you – my Pixel 10 Pro just grabbed it.

We’ll let you know if we find anything fun.

// Android 17 QPR1 Beta