Two new foldable devices have entered Samsung’s Certified Renewed storefront, meaning you have two more options when it comes to lightly-used, preowned devices at a discount.

Pricing is as follows: Galaxy Z Fold 7 models start at $1699 and Z Flip 7 models start at $939. Additionally, Samsung also offers trade-in deals on Renewed phones, with max savings of $580 available to buyers.

For those who love math, a brand new Z Fold 7 costs $1999 (when not on sale, which is rare), while a Z Flip 7 brand new costs $1099. Either way you slice it, you’re saving money.

Follow the links below if this might interest you, but be aware, Samsung has a very good deal taking place on brand new foldables at this time.