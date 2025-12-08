The signs suggesting that Samsung was about to release One UI 8.5 in some form were there, like this massive changelog and a never-ending series of leaks. Today, they went ahead and confirmed its launch, at least in beta form.

Owners of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra can join the One UI 8.5 beta program through the Samsung Members app and test all that is new before it goes stable, likely when the Galaxy S26 launches early next year.

As for what’s new in One UI 8.5, you can click that link above with the massive changelog to get all of the small details in a lengthy list. In terms of what Samsung wants you to know, they shared the following new features:

Photo Assist : Users can now keep generating new images without interruption with Photo Assist. Previously, you had to save each iteration, but now you can just keep going and then view an edit history to pick from favorites.

: Users can now keep generating new images without interruption with Photo Assist. Previously, you had to save each iteration, but now you can just keep going and then view an edit history to pick from favorites. Quick Share : While not sharing with iMessage, Samsung has said that Quick Share now recognizes people in photos and proactively suggest sending to them.

: While not sharing with iMessage, Samsung has said that Quick Share now recognizes people in photos and proactively suggest sending to them. Audio Broadcast : Users can now broadcast their voice using their Galaxy phone’s built-in microphone through LE Audio-supported devices using Auracast.

: Users can now broadcast their voice using their Galaxy phone’s built-in microphone through LE Audio-supported devices using Auracast. Storage Share : The My Files app can now show files from other Galaxy devices in your ecosystem, so that means doing things like pulling up files from your phone on your Samsung TV.

: The My Files app can now show files from other Galaxy devices in your ecosystem, so that means doing things like pulling up files from your phone on your Samsung TV. Theft Protection: There are clearer controls over security features in One UI 8.5, plus there’s new features like Failed Authentication Lock that will automatically lock a screen if too many failed attempts to verify identity.

And that’s all that Samsung is highlighting for now, but seriously, the official changelog has a couple of dozen changes to look through.

Need instructions for signing up for One UI 8.5 beta? These should work.

// Samsung