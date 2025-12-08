People change phones all of the time and it’s typically not that big of a deal when you go from one Android phone to another. Still, though, after all of these years, when someone makes a jump from an iPhone to the Android side, it’s noteworthy when they share their immediate experience. I say that because I make that switch quite often and it always brings a touch of joy when I make my way back to a Pixel phone. To see others have a similar feeling is worth sharing.

In a fresh thread over at reddit, one user said they made the switch from an iPhone 14 Pro Max to a Pixel 10 Pro XL a couple of weeks ago. They are loving the change so much that they did the Internet thing where they wanted to tell all of the Pixel fans about all that they are impressed by.

In their post, they note that after 2 weeks after switching, they are most impressed by the “overall snappiness of the latest Android software,” as well as the camera, the keyboard, and “how Gemini is so much better than Siri.” Oh, they prefer Android Auto over Carplay too, but battery life hasn’t quite been able to match their iPhone.

Following their initial post, they responded to several comments, including when someone asked if they “miss anything from the iPhone?” They said as clearly as they could – “Honestly, not really,” but that it did take a few days to re-adjust to Android. They had owned a Samsung phone in the past.

On a related note, just last week, my brother, who is a long-time Pixel owner but had been testing an iPhone 14 Pro for a couple of months to see if he should make that move permanent, made the switch back to Pixel with a Pixel 10 Pro. He came to my house to make the switch to mark the moment as a bit of a celebration (Yes, he showed up with beer). He couldn’t wait to move back to Pixel and basically had all of the same complaints about iOS as I do. I think his wife, who is a long-time iPhone and Apple user, was also glad he was moving back to Pixel after hearing him complain constantly about the iPhone.

The areas that still bring nothing but frustration to me about iOS haven’t changed over the years. The keyboards on iOS are all awful for anyone who is a tap-typer. Horrendous input lag and autocorrect and accuracy are just so bad. The notification system remains a garbage pile of technology ideas, with a single directional swipe to dismiss (that often launches the camera), no way to snooze (that I’m aware of), and the oddest mix of silent and non-silent notifications. The lack of a true back gesture that can be used at any moment from either side of the screen still remains one of Android’s biggest advantages over an iPhone. Not having to reach to the top of your phone to bring down the notification shade is also such an improvement on Android. The list goes on.

I know it’s tough for people to leave an iPhone and that hardware ecosystem and the social aspect of blue bubbles, but the software experience on Android is truly several steps ahead.