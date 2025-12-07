Even with last weekend well behind us, there are still Cyber Week deals to be had through places like Samsung. They appear to be getting more inventive with their offers too, as the Galaxy S25 Ultra deal currently running is one we haven’t seen before.

$700 OFF WITH TRADES: That mind, trade-ins get you the biggest discounts, up to $700 off. Devices like the Galaxy S24 Ultra will get you the full $700 off instantly, but you’ll want to head to Samsung’s site (here) to check your trade value. There’s a good chance it’ll be worth more than $500.

With a top trade-in, you could pay as little as $599 today for the 256GB version. Again, trade-ins with Samsung is almost always the way to go.

$385 OFF GALAXY S25 ULTRA, 512GB UPGRADE: However, while we almost always suggest you try to trade-in a device through Samsung to get the best deal, Samsung also does promos where they’ll shave off hundreds of dollars without a trade. If you don’t have a top device to give them, then times like these are when you pounce.

For this week, Samsung has slashed $385 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB storage. I’ve never seen this promo before. So not only are you getting an upgrade in storage, the price ends up dropping far below the 256GB model. Typically with a storage upgrade, Samsung just drops the price to where the lower storage version sits, but they didn’t this time – they went lower. Without a trade, you could buy the 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra for $1,034.99. That’s not bad.

EXCLUSIVE $940 or $545 OFF DEAL: Now, with both of those deals in mind, I’m also seeing a promo that is likely cached in my browser that drops up to $940 off with trade or $545 off without trades. I have no idea how to replicate this, as the Samsung store simply says “Save up to $940 with exclusive offers, only for you.”

The deal is a combination of instant trade or no-trade discounts, plus storage upgrades. I’ll show you below what they look like, but you’ll have to head to Samsung’s site to see if the deal is also applied for you.

Samsung Deal Link