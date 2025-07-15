We are probably a month out from Google’s next Pixel device launch, which you are anticipating thanks all of the leaks. We just saw Pixel 10 Pro Fold specs, potential Euro pricing, and talked about colors and storage sizes of the entire line-up. We’re also starting to learn more about the Pixel Watch 4 and where it may improve or stay the same.

Pixel Watch 4 specs and early details: According to a new report, a “source” inside Google has shared that the Pixel Watch 4 will keep the same processor from the past two watch models, but we should at least see the batteries grow in capacity.

Reportedly under codenames “kenari” (Pixel Watch 45mm) and “meridian” (41mm), the Pixel Watch 4 will keep the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, the same chip that Google switched to with the Pixel Watch 2 after using an Exynos chip in the original Pixel Watch. While quite old at this point, there isn’t a new chip for Google to use in its place, unless they were to create their own Tensor wearable chip. So far, there are no signs of that happening any time soon.

Qualcomm first released the Snapdragon W5 and W5+ on 4nm process in 2022, sticking to a 2-year release time for wearable chips. However, we’re now at a full three years since that release and they have yet to announce anything new. The Snapdragon W5 is basically the only chip available for smartwatch makers not named “Samsung.” It’s mostly powerful enough and gives us a good-enough experience on smartwatches, including the Pixel Watch. However, without a new chip, where can Google really look to improve the Pixel Watch each year?

One area might be in battery capacity and they are apparently doing that with Pixel Watch 4. Today’s report suggests a jump to 327mAh (from 307mAh) in the 41mm model and a boost to 459mAh (up from 420mAh) in the 45mm variant. I wouldn’t call those big by any means, but we’ll take what we can get.

So what should you expect from a bigger battery and the same chip? I’d imagine a very similar experience to the Pixel Watch 3, which was basically the exact same thing as the Pixel Watch 2. We know the design isn’t expected to change much, so we’ll simply have to hold out hope for surprises from Google. While Tim wants Google’s take on an “Ultra” smartwatch, I just want one that’s more durable.

Pixel Watch owners, what can Google do to the Pixel Watch 4 to get it onto your wrist?