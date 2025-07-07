Here’s the Pixel 10 Series Storage Breakdown by Color

We disappeared from the internet over the holiday weekend, but I see that distributors have posted the entire Google product line-up for the rumored upcoming August launch of the Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4, and (surprise) Pixel Buds 2a. A couple of quick searches this morning have helped us confirm that this data is indeed out there, so let’s run through.

Pixel 10 Pro colors and storage: According to distributor data we viewed moments ago, we believe we know the breakdown of the Pixel 10 series by device, color, and storage. It’s not surprising info, unless you consider the Pixel 10 Pro XL starting at 256GB a big deal. The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro both will apparently start at 128GB still, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will start at 256GB and go up to 1TB.

For colors, distributors often list codenames from Google, but these actually look pretty normal. We’re seeing them use “Obsidian” and “Porcelain” just as Google would, so there’s a chance that the colors you are seeing below end up at retail.

Pixel 10

Obsidian: 128G / 256GB

Frost: 128G / 256GB

Indigo: 128G / 256GB

Lemongrass: 128G / 256GB

Pixel 10 Pro

Obsidian: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Porcelain: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

Moonstone: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

Jade: 256GB

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Obsidian: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Porcelain: 256GB / 512GB

Moonstone: 256GB / 512GB

Jade: 256GB

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Moonstone: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Jade: 256GB / 512GB

Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a: The bigger story from the weekend is the first we’ve heard of Google’s Pixel Watch 4 and new Pixel Buds 2a. If you can believe it, Google has continued selling the Pixel Buds A-Series all this time, which would make them 4 years old.

Data we’ve viewed says the Pixel Buds 2a will come in three colors of Hazel, Iris, and Fog Light.

While we have not yet seen evidence of the Pixel Watch 4 line-up (outside of a new charger), WinFuture is reporting both 41mm and 45mm options, WiFi and LTE models, and colors of Silver, Moonstone, Black, and Gold.

Not a bad line-up.