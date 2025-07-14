We’re about one month from Google’s rumored launch date of the Pixel 10 lineup, though, we already have a decent understanding of what each device will bring. In the case of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, there’s reported to be a lot of great upgrades, some of which may have quite a few people on the fence between Pixel and Galaxy.

We already heard that Pixel 10 Pro Fold might offer an IP68 rating, which is a substantial upgrade and much better than what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 delivers (IP48). Additionally, the 10 Pro Fold’s battery is said to come in at 5,100mAh, which is also a big upgrade over the Fold 7’s 4,400mAh. However, from the renders we have seen so far, we still think the Z Fold 7 has the superior design.

Other specs for Pixel 10 Pro Fold include the new Tensor G5 chipset (3nm), updated 6.4-inch cover display with new peak brightness of 3,000 nit, 16GB RAM with storage options of up to 1TB, a seemingly unchanged triple camera system, plus Qi2 for wireless charging needs. Wired charging appears capped at 23W, which isn’t exciting, but gets the job done.

Below is the spec sheet we have so far.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specs

Cover Display : 6.4-inch, 120Hz, 3,000 nit peak brightness

: 6.4-inch, 120Hz, 3,000 nit peak brightness Main Display : 8-inch OLED

: 8-inch OLED Processor : Tensor G5

: Tensor G5 RAM/Storage : 16GB with 256GB/512GB/1TB options

: 16GB with 256GB/512GB/1TB options Cameras : 48MP Wide, 10.5MP Ultra-wide, 10.8MP telephoto

: 48MP Wide, 10.5MP Ultra-wide, 10.8MP telephoto Battery: 5,100mAh (23W wired, 15W wireless with Qi2)

If you like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’ design, then it’s hard to argue with the bigger battery and improved IP rating in a size roughly that of the Z Fold 7. It’s actually quite impressive on Google’s part.

Thoughts?

// Android Headlines