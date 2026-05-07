Google is internally working on Remy, a Gemini-powered AI Agent that will have the ability to learn your preferences and take action your behalf.

Currently being used and tested by Google employees, Business Insider reports that Remy will have power to do much more than what Gemini can currently. As evidenced inside of the latest Google app, a string of code mentions the ability for Remy to communicate with others, share documents, and even make purchases.

In order to do this, Remy would utilize information from your chats, Connected Apps, Personal context, Personal Intelligence, Agent files, and location.

Internal Description of Remy Remy is your 24/7 personal agent for work, school, and daily life, powered by Gemini.

It elevates the Gemini app into a true assistant that can take actions on your behalf — not just answer questions or generate content.

Deeply integrated across Google, Remy can monitor for things that matter to you, handle complex tasks proactively, and learn your preferences over time.

No doubt, some users might be weary of an AI Agent being proactive on their behalf. Most users will want to ensure oversight over what Remy is actually doing. For now, we assume Google has built in tools to allow for this, but we won’t know until the company makes any of this official.

With Google I/O right around the corner, there is absolutely no doubt that the company will use that time to showcase the next wave of AI products/innovations. If you’re a fan of AI, it should be a blast.

// Business Insider | 9to5Google