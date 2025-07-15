Go Grab Free DoorDash DashPass From T-Mobile Before It’s Gone

The time has come to claim your free DoorDash DassPass from T-Mobile, in case you hadn’t already done so. First announced back in June with a later redeem date, T-Mobile opened up this major freebie a week ago and is only giving you a few more weeks to claim and redeem.

T-Mobile free DoorDash DashPass: As a part of their big June event, where they determined through an Ookla report that they were the “best network” and rolled out their satellite service, T-Mobile also added a new perk to all customer accounts – free DoorDash DassPass. This was a yearly subscription to DoorDash’s paid service that gets you free delivery, reduced fees, and other offers from stores and restaurants.

For those who use DoorDash on any level, this is a must-have subscription. It will typically run $9.99/mo, so T-Mobile is essentially gifting you a $120 subscription for the next year. And to be clear, this is valued at much more than $120 since it gets you $0 delivery fees and lower service fees on eligible orders. If you order through DoorDash once or twice a month, it might double the value that T-Mobile is giving you.

Below, you can see the screenshot of my account where I’ve essentially saved the amount in fees that the subscription would cost me if I had to pay for it. Obviously, I order way too often, so don’t be like me (unless you have DashPass).

To claim, T-Mobile customers open the T-Life app and then head into the Benefits tab. Once in there, you’ll need to scroll a bit until you see the big square for “Free DashPass” that I’ve pictured at the top of this post. You will tap that offer and then “Redeem” on the following page. From there, you’ll click another “Redeem” button that will redirect you to DoorDash, where you will login and then “Redeem Your DashPass” offer. And that’s it.

Once added to your account, it’ll be free for 12 months. These offers typically auto-renew, so be sure to mark the date of “your next charge” to remember to cancel, unless T-Mobile offers it for free again. They’ve suggested this will carry on for more than just one year. We’ll let you know if it comes back next year.

This offer needs to be redeemed by August 5.

Google Play Link: T-Life App