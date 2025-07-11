European pricing for the complete Pixel 10 lineup is reported to have leaked, all but confirming that hopeful buyers shouldn’t expect any price drops in 2025.

Pixel 10 European pricing gets leaked: Prices for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold were leaked via Germany, with the Pixel 10 reported to start at €899. Pixel 10 Pro will start at €1,099, Pixel 10 Pro XL will start at €1,299, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold will start at €1,899.

Compared to last year’s launch, prices appear to remain the same — no increases or decreases. European pricing look unchanged, which hopefully means that US pricing also goes unchanged. We’ve reported on US pricing previously, but with so much uncertainty surrounding the cost of importing products, it’s hard to say for sure what these phones will cost in the US until Google makes the announcement. With that said, Pixel 10 is expected to be announced on August 20, but we’re awaiting confirmation on that date, too.

Here’s the full Pixel 10 pricing breakdown.

Pixel 10

128 GB: €899

256 GB: €999

Pixel 10 Pro

128 GB: €1,099

256 GB: €1,122

512 GB: €1,329

1 TB: €1,589

Pixel 10 Pro XL

256 GB: €1,299

512 GB: €1,429

1 TB: €1,689

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

256 GB: €1,899

512 GB: €2,029

1 TB: €2,289

If you’re in Europe, you can at least be happy that no big price jumps seem to be coming. US buyers, who knows.

// Notebook Check