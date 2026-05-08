The Fitbit Air is Google’s take on the screen-less fitness band. It’s very similar to something like WHOOP, but differs by being less focused on a subscription model, although that can be a part of the experience and cost of ownership.

Since this device is brand new, finding the best Fitbit Air deal isn’t going to be difficult. Google and its retail partners are all selling the new Fitbit device and they all have the same promo.

Best Fitbit Air Deal

Currently, if you pre-order the Google Fitbit Air, there are no discounts on the device itself. To get one, you’ll still pay $99 for the regular model or $129 for the Steph Curry special edition. However, Google, Amazon, and Best Buy will all give you a free band as a bonus.

If you pre-order a Fitbit Air from Google, you’ll pay $99 or $129 and then receive a Google Store credit for $35 that you can spend on whatever else you want, but that is enough to cover the cost of a Fitbit Air Active Band or another Performance Loop Band. It could also cover the majority of the cost of a Elevated Modern Band.

If you order from Amazon or Best Buy, they are simply including the Active Band as the bonus. Just make sure you pick the combination with the colors you want.

What is the Fitbit Air?

For those who missed all of the launch coverage, the Fitbit Air is a new screen-free wearable that will utilize the brand new Google Health app. Since it doesn’t have a screen, it’s supposed to be warn and stay out of your way while still tracking everything.

The Fitbit Air tracks tons of health metrics, including sleep, cycle, 24/7 heart rate, HRV, cardio load, readiness, and any fitness activity you can throw at it. You’ll get more analysis and insight if you subscribe to Google Health Premium alongside it. By pre-ordering, Google gives you 3 months of Google Health Premium for free.

The little tracker magnetically attaches into bands, so swapping between your preferred look or style depending on the occasion is super easy compared to other trackers.

All of the info that the Fitbit Air keeps track of can be found in that new Google Health app. The Google Health app was previously the Fitbit app, but it’s getting a complete overhaul for this launch. You can see exactly what it looks like here. It also features the Google Health Coach (a premium feature), giving you a companion to help you on your fitness and wellness journey.

We’re very excited about this device because it works with both Android and iOS, is reasonably priced for what it tracks, and it’s one less screen to consume our days with.