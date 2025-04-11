We are currently on the third version of the Pixel Watch and there is no reason to think that Google won’t release a Pixel Watch 4 in 2025. This seems to be a yearly release thing like Pixel phones, even if the watch space changes even slower than the phone space. Still, there are areas that Google can improve and we certainly hope they can do that with a 4th generation model.

To get the Pixel Watch 4 party started, @onleaks has shared renders of the supposed watch. To no one’s surprise, it looks like the Pixel Watch 3, which looked like the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 1. If these are to be believed (and we do believe them), then it looks like no major refresh is coming for the Pixel Watch 4 and that’s probably fine. This is one of the best watch designs there is, although a fragile one at that.

These first renders show a watch with a 14.3mm thickness, which is slightly thicker than the Pixel Watch 3. That could be from a larger battery (please!) or a material change of some sort. I actually hope it’s a switch on the cover glass to something like sapphire that is actually resistant to the slightest bonk or scrape. My biggest gripe with the Pixel Watch over the years has been its lack of durability.

Another change these renders show is a lack of PINs on the back. With the Pixel Watch 2, Google switched to a PIN charging system over the original Watch’s wireless charging. This could be a sign that they are switching back to wireless charging. If they do, please make it faster with a stronger magnet and a more open solution that allows it to work with 3rd party devices.

Finally, there is a speaker cutout on the opposite side of the crown that might now include two tiny little buttons above and below it. Like, these are so tiny, I’m not sure how anyone would actually press these with any regular accuracy. Maybe it’s a touch sensitive area? This is without a doubt the most interesting thing we’re seeing here.

And that’s it! I’d imagine we’ll get two sizes again, probably somewhat smaller bezels, and that same odd attachment system for bands. Again, I just want something on top of the display that won’t scratch.

Thoughts?

