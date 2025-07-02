After three years of Pixel Watch, it’s time for Google to push the envelope and deliver a Pixel Watch Ultra. The Pixel Watch is the Wear OS watch that I keep going back to, but after using the Apple Watch Ultra for a bit, I’m ready for Google to make its competitor.

Let me be clear: I’m not asking for a me too product from Google. We saw that from Samsung with the Galaxy Watch Ultra and it’s really not even close. That design has yet to grow on me and I wore it for months in an attempt to love it. It just didn’t happen. Because I’m much more comfortable with the Pixel Watch on my wrist, I’m thinking Google could really dial in an Ultra design and make it something I’d wear all of the time.

And no, Google can’t just G-Shock-ify the design and add orange buttons for me to be happy. It needs to come from a sincere place and designed with intention. However, maybe that’s ultimately why Google wouldn’t do it. I’m not sure how many Pixel Watch owners out there are deep sea diving and climbing mountains, but I initially thought the same thing about the Apple Watch. Pixel Watch Ultra would need to solve a problem that exists, such as making the glass and overall design more durable, not just be a rugged looking or “adventure-ready” smartwatch. It would need cutting edge health monitoring and fitness tracking, as well as require Google to not play it so safely with its hardware.

Google has been relatively risk averse with its products over the years (I’d say with exception to its Fold devices), and given the current consumer climate, maybe now isn’t the best time to take risks on expensive devices. Or is it? Pixel fans are passionate and it’s my belief that if Google made a great Pixel Watch Ultra product that it marketed well, there would be plenty of people interested in buying it. Considering it’s not my money, I say go for it.

What’s your take? If Google made a well designed Pixel Watch Ultra, with all of the sapphire glass and aluminium hotness, would you consider it? Honestly, I’d buy that.