Nothing Phone 3 and Nothing Headphone 1 Now Available

Hey, the Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 are generally available as of today.

After a full reveal a couple of weeks ago, both new high-end products can be purchased with immediate shipping, and that includes the US. Unlike previous phone launches, Nothing is actually selling the Nothing Phone 3 in the US with official support on T-Mobile and AT&T. The Nothing Headphone 1 is also a part of the launch, $299 price tag and all.

Should you grab either of these devices? Well, we’ll have a review of the Nothing Phone 3 up this week and the Headphone 1 shortly after. While my job isn’t to sell you, I can tell you that before that review drops that the Nothing Phone 3 is quite solid in performance and software, amazing on battery life, and fun enough in design. I do have some gripes, though, as it’s not a perfect device by any means.

For Headphone 1, I think they are great, but at $300 this isn’t a product for just anyone. They are certainly competitive at this price point and might be the choice for those loving the idea of physical buttons and a unique-enough design.

As a reminder, Phone 3 starts at $799 and Headphone 1 costs $299.

Shop: Nothing Phone 3 | Nothing Headphone 1