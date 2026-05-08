As a part of yesterday’s Fitbit Air release, Google also began selling a special edition version made in partnership with Steph Curry. This specific model is the version that Curry has been wearing for several months without anyone noticing until we took a deep dive into his socials.

The Google Fitbit Air Special Edition Stephen Curry version comes in this exclusive colorway of rye brown and game-day orange. It has a water-resistant coating and a raised interior print to help create airflow during your workouts.

This Steph Curry version also includes his jersey number (“30”), his name, and the hashtag #LockIn on the inside that wraps around your wrist. For those who don’t necessarily want to be a walking Steph Curry advertisement, you shouldn’t see any of the branding when you are wearing the Fitbit Air. Instead, it’ll just look like a normal Fitbit Air, only in this brown and orange color. But if you do plan to workout a lot in your Fitbit Air, this might be the version to get, since it was specifically built to get a bit wet and allow for more air flow.

The Fitbit Air Special Edition Stephen Curry model does cost extra at $129.99. Google is putting a pretty hefty premium on his branding and the subtle changes to the band. It’s up for pre-order now and ships around May 28.