Because almost everything in your life is about to get more expensive, thanks to recent actions of the US government, Verizon wants you to know that they will at least attempt to keep your price the same, assuming you are on one of their myPlan plans. Again, only those on myPlan plans are getting a 3-year price lock guarantee that was announced today, which means that if you aren’t on one, you should prepare for some fun (a price increase at some point).

Look, Verizon just spent the past year raising prices on almost anything they could. They reduced autopay discounts by 50% on older plans. They raised prices on their best unlimited plans by $4/line per month. They even jacked up prices on myPlan customers with 5+ lines, because why not? That last one happened all of 3 months ago to kickstart 2025. Verizon likes to increase prices on things, if that wasn’t clear.

So today’s news is about them pinky-promising that they won’t do that for the next 3 years as long as you jump into a myPlan plan. You know how we feel about myPlan and whether or not they are good plans (spoiler: they aren’t, at least compared to previous plans). But if you are worried about you wireless bill increasing along with your groceries, beer, gadget purchases, clothes, and literally everything else, then Verizon has a way for your wireless bill to at least remain steady.

Here’s what they said in a press release today about their “Price Lock Guarantee on all plans”:

Verizon is the first and only carrier in the industry offering new and existing customers a three-year price lock guarantee on all myPlan and myHome network plans.

Customers don’t have to take any action. All existing myPlan customers will automatically be enrolled. And, every time you change your myPlan, the price lock resets for another 3 years.

This industry-first guarantee ensures your core monthly plan price for calling, data and texting will not change, excluding taxes, fees and perks.

You see, the promise is mostly about them being “first.” Bragging rights in a time of price increases is certainly something to focus on. But you should also note the part about the price lock reset should you change plans. That’s a hint at future myPlan increases that would hit if you change plans. In other words, if you lock-in today on Unlimited Plus for $70/mo, you would be good for 3 years. However, Verizon could increase Unlimited Plus to $75/mo in the near future, and that would then be your price if you switched to it later on. They aren’t saying that price increases aren’t coming – they are telling you to lock-in now to avoid future ones.

Should you switch to a myPlan plan in order to lock-in a price increase? That certainly depends on which plan you are currently on, if it has freebies with it, how many lines you utilize, how much speedy data you truly need, etc. Below is the current pricing for all of the myPlan plans as of today. You’ll have to do the math there, but also consider the cost of bundles that may be included in your current (older) plan that myPlan does not include.

Decision time – have fun!