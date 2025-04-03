Details for the cameras on the backside of the Pixel 10 lineup are making their way online, leading to what could be both excitement and disappointment from Pixel fans.

According to Android Authority, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will feature the exact same setup as last year’s Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, which is fine because that’s a solid set of glass. The big news surrounds the Pixel 10. As reported, Google is going to add a telephoto lens to the less expensive model, but in exchange, plans a couple of downgrades for the wide and ultrawide shooters.

Specifically, the Pixel 10 will feature the same cameras as the Pixel 9a, consisting of a Samsung-made GN8 (50MP wide) and Sony IMX712 (13MP ultrawide). The new telephoto lens will be a Samsung 3J1, sized at 11MP. Both the wide and ultrawide cameras are considerable downgrades, as the the Pixel 9 featured the same wide and ultrawide cameras as the Pixel 9 Pro lineup. Again, you can see it as a good thing to receive the additional telephoto lens, but it’s tough to get excited when the main wide angle lens is getting downgraded.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also getting changed, but only slightly. It’s reported that it will receive the Samsung GN8 (50MP) for main shooter responsibilities, instead of the Sony IMX787 (64MP).

Google is attempting add value while likely trying to not add to the price tag of the Pixel 10. It makes sense, but for those who pay attention to the spec sheet, this probably won’t help build any excitement. In terms of actual camera results, we actually doubt many would be able to notice a difference.

