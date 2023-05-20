Verizon’s new myPlan wireless plans aren’t great. They are arguably the worst wireless plans in the industry at the moment, which is something I’m sure that AT&T is happy to hear me say. Neither offer plans that can compete with T-Mobile’s offerings, mostly because of the included bonuses you get from T-Mo at comparable prices. Verizon had these bonuses up until this week! AT&T did some time ago, but ditched them for reasons I’m not sure of.

What I’m getting at here is that Verizon’s new plans do indeed suck, but not all of their plans are terrible. In fact, the Verizon prepaid line-up is kind of good. If you want straight-up value with all of the goodies of the new myPlan plans, look no further than Unlimited Plus prepaid. Yes, it has the same name as the new plan, only in prepaid form and for far less money.

Verizon’s best unlimited plan is Unlimited Plus, just not the new Unlimited Plus.

Back in October, we shared with you that Verizon had done the unthinkable – they dropped prices on their prepaid line-up. That prepaid line-up still exists today, though I’m not sure for how long. For those of you considering a switch to another plan of theirs, you might want to take a long, hard moment to look into these.

Here’s why I think Verizon prepaid Unlimited Plus is their best.

Verizon prepaid Unlimited Plus costs just $60/mo if you sign-up for autopay, otherwise it would be $70. It includes access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network with 50GB of data on it per month. You also get 25GB of premium mobile hotspot, unlimited access to their 5G nationwide network, and unlimited calls, texts, and data in Canada and Mexico.

Unlimited Plus (prepaid)

Price : $60/line single lines (w/autopay)

: $60/line single lines (w/autopay) 5G Data : Unlimited 5G nationwide

: Unlimited 5G nationwide Premium 5G Data : 50GB 5G Ultra Wideband

: 50GB 5G Ultra Wideband Mobile hotspot: 25GB

Verizon’s new myPlan Unlimited Plus costs $80/mo and gives you unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G nationwide access, 30GB hotspot data, and well, that’s pretty much it. There’s a discount included if you want to add a connected smartwatch or tablet, but no one needs those.

Unlimited Plus (new myPlan)

Price : $80/line single lines; $45/line for 4 lines (w/autopay)

: $80/line single lines; $45/line for 4 lines (w/autopay) 5G Data : Unlimited 5G nationwide

: Unlimited 5G nationwide Premium 5G Data : Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband

: Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband Mobile hotspot : 30GB

: 30GB Connected device discount : Up to 50% off

: Up to 50% off Home internet add-on : $25/mo

: $25/mo Price guarantee: 3 years

So for $20 more per month, the myPlan version of Unlimited Plus only gets you 5GB more of hotspot data and unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband access. I’m telling you right now that the 50GB cap in the prepaid version is going to be more than enough for like 95% of you. Go check your wireless bill and see how much data you use – I bet it’s not even 10GB per month.

What does that extra $20/mo get you then? In order to be able to buy the best phones, like a Galaxy S23 Ultra or iPhone 14 Pro, with a monthly payment plan, Verizon forces you onto those myPlan plans. If you go with a prepaid option, they basically expect you to bring your own phone or pay full price for one. I know that may be a dealbreaker for many of you, but I’d suggest finding an alternate way to fund a phone and then bring it with you to Verizon. In the long run, it’s going to save you $20 per month and you won’t be locked into a contract with Verizon for 3 years, which is what they’ll do if you buy through them.

We don’t always love prepaid, but Verizon’s prepaid Unlimited Plus is its best plan.