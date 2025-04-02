The Android team is releasing a fresh Android 16 beta this week, labeled as Android 16 Beta 3.2. It’s a minor update, aimed at fixing a few bugs that we’ve seen complaints about.

With all of these bug fixer updates getting pushed, expectations are relatively high for the stable builds to be quite, umm… stable. We still expect the first stable builds sometime around Google I/O, plus a Beta 4 to come before then.

Here’s the release info for this Android 16 Beta 3.2 update:

Release date: April 2, 2025

Build: BP22.250221.015

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: March 2025

Google Play services: 25.07.33

Android 16 Beta 3.2 Fixed Bugs: This minor update includes a few fixes, most notably for miscalibrated haptic feedback. We know how frustrating that can be for users. Google also lists a battery drain issue fix, and a Pixel 6 lineup screen flicker issue fix. Full details below.

Fixed an issue that caused haptic feedback to be miscalibrated in some cases. (Issue #392319999, Issue #400455826)

Fixed an issue that caused excessive battery drain even while a device wasn’t in use. (Issue #398329457)

Fixed an issue for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices that sometimes caused the screen to flicker when taking photos or videos with the camera.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability and usability.