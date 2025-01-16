Verizon couldn’t even wait a full month into the new year to announce price increases on some of its most valuable customer accounts. Starting in February, myPlan customers with 5 or more lines are going to see a significant price increase to their monthly bills. Also, folks holding on to the older “New Verizon Plan” plans of S, M, L, XL, and XXL are seeing even bigger increases.

Yesterday, Verizon began informing store employees that they were preparing to notify customers on myPlan accounts with 5+ lines that they would see an increase to their bills next month (“no sooner than” 2/20/2025 to be exact). Moments ago, those emails began hitting inboxes. The emails state that myPlan customers with 5 or more lines will see a reduced multi-line discount and that their bills would increase by $3/mo per line.

Here’s the bulk of the email:

Thanks for being a loyal Verizon customer. We’re proud to provide you with the network that connects you to what matters most. In order to continue bringing you the best mobile experience, we’re adjusting our plan prices. No sooner than 2.20.25, our myPlan multi-line discount for accounts with 5 or more lines will be reduced. This means the price for the myPlan lines below will increase by $3/mo per line.

Doing a bit of math here, every single myPlan account with 5+ lines will see at least an $15/mo increase to their monthly bill. With a $3/mo per line increase, you can do the math to figure out how much your bill might go up, assuming you have 5 or 6 or 7 or 8 or more lines. This Verizon price increase essentially brings the plans in line with the multi-line discount that 4-line accounts see.

For those on the “New Verizon Plan” with options of S, M, L, XL, and XXL you too will see a price increase by 2/20/2025. These increases are $4/mo for single line accounts as an access fee, with shared multi-phone accounts seeing an added $15/mo as an access fee. As an added bonus, Verizon is also increasing the data overage fee from $15 per GB to $20 per GB.

Here’s the explanation of those changes from Verizon’s site:

Each shared data plan single phone line account will be charged an added $4/month line access fee.

Each shared data plan multi-phone line account will be charged an added $15/month line access fee.

The data overage fee is increased from $15 to $20 per GB.

Verizon states the need for this increase here as “due to rising operational costs.”

Recapping here – Verizon is raising prices on myPlan accounts with 5+ lines, as well as older S, M, L, XL, and XXL accounts. If impacted, you should see an email shortly if you haven’t already.