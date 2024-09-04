Verizon has a new move to try and get you out of your older unlimited plan and onto their current offerings, known as myPlan. The autopay discount you’ve enjoyed for years, that typically gets you upwards of $10 off your bill per month, will soon be reduced by 50% or $5 per month.

Emails began sliding into inboxes with the news this afternoon, and yes, we were one of the recipients. We’ve captured the full email below, but the basics are as I described above.

Verizon is essentially suggesting in a round-about way that they need to innovate to bring you the best network and services, so they need more money from you. Your older plan (like our 5G Play More plan) is no longer worthy of the full $10 autopay discount, likely because it does not make them enough money, and so they will reduce it.

Of course, you can keep a full $10 autopay discount if you switch to myPlan plans, which are almost guaranteed to cost you more each month. We did a full breakdown of the price and feature differences when they launched and it wasn’t really close. In fact, we deemed one of their prepaid plans as their best unlimited plan at the time.

In the email we received, Verizon states that our bill will increase on or after October 10 because of the 50% reduction in autopay discount. Here’s the rest of the email:

We are committed to bringing you our best network and services. Our focus on ongoing innovation enables us to give our customers the best. To ensure we deliver premium experiences and offers, sometimes we need to make adjustments. We want to let you know about an upcoming change to your Auto Pay discount. Here’s what to expect: While we continue to offer Auto Pay benefits, your $10/line discount will be reduced to $5/mo. and your bill will increase starting on or after 10.10.2024. However, your current plan price and benefits will remain unchanged. You also have the option of moving to myPlan, where you’ll receive an Auto Pay discount of $10/mo for every line you switch. myPlan gives you the power of choice. You’ll still get our award-winning 5G network, but now you can choose your Unlimited plan and customize it with a variety of perks—exclusive savings on subscriptions for entertainment, shopping and more. You may be able to save on subscriptions you already enjoy. You may be eligible for other offers. Visit m.vzw.com/myoffers to learn more. Thank you for being our customer. We always strive to provide more value for the Verizon services you use and trust every day. If you have any questions, please take a look at our FAQs.

Verizon provided a full list of impacted plans, for those curious. The list includes all of the Play/Do/Get More plans, 5G Start, Go/Beyond/Above Unlimited, the 55+ Unlimited, and the “New Verizon Plan Unlimited”:

Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited, Get More Unlimited

Play More Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, Do More Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, Get More Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband

5G Start, 5G Play More, 5G Do More, 5G Get More

Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, Above Unlimited

55+ Unlimited Plan, New Verizon Plan Unlimited

Verizon suggests in their email that you may still be able to save with offers targeted to your account. You can check those at your own My Offers page here.