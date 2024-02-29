Since February has an extra day in it this year, you have one more day before your Verizon unlimited plan price could see an increase. March 1 was the date Verizon marked for when it would start raising rates on its best unlimited plans and we are almost there.

Our coverage of Verizon’s latest price increase started back in January, when word spread about an price bump coming to the 5G Get More, 5G Play More, 5G Do More, and 5G Start unlimited plans. The increase would add $4/mo per phone line to your bill. Verizon would later confirm in emails sent to impacted customers, which we’ve included at this post.

If you happen to be on any of those plans, your next bill following March 1 should start to see the price adjustment. Depending on how many lines you have will require some basic math to know what your monthly increase will be. For me, as a single line account, the increase isn’t significant and I’ll keep it for the added freebies I get on my 5G Play More plan. However, if you have 2 or 3 or 5 or more lines, this is a pretty big jump in monthly price. $20 per month added to your bill over a year is a lot of money.

For those wondering if they will see an increase in their bill, hit your inbox search up and look for an email subject like mine that reads, “Kellen, see important information about your account.” The body of my email then follows with:

There’s no action needed. We want to assure you of our commitment to bringing you our award-winning network. To continue improving our industry-leading mobile network and services, we’re adjusting our plan prices. No sooner than 3.1.24, you’ll see an increased rate of $4/mo per phone line.

Depending on how much more you will now pay to Verizon, it might be worth considering a plan or carrier switch. We’ll have more in the next few days on whether or not that might be a good idea. For now, do what you need to do to prepare.