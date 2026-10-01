Visible has a solid deal running right now on their two best plans that will shave off $5 per month for the next 5 years. That’s an enormous amount of time to be able to lock in your wireless data plan.

For those not familiar with Visible, this is Verizon’s prepaid service that has been around for a very long time at this point. They offer 3 simple plans at reasonable prices that get you all of the data you can use, hotspot included, some international usage, and more. Because Verizon owns them, their service runs on Verizon’s network.

$5 off Visible for 5 years

If this sounds like a good deal (it is), it’s pretty straight-forward to understand. The promo is for new members to Visible who sign-up for Visible+ or Visible+ Pro. When you do that, you’ll use code 5OFF5 to see the discount apply. That $5 off price will stick for the next 60 months.

At $5 off, Visible+ would drop to $30 per month, while Visible+ Pro would drop to $40 per month.

There are no tricks here, as far as I can tell. Again, you have to be new to Visible, but you can also bring your own phone or buy one through them. Really, it’s all about signing up and using that code.

Also, keep in mind that you can’t switch to the lower $25 Visible plan during that 60 months – this is only for Visible+ and Visible+ Pro.

If you need a full recap on Visible and its plans, we have a great recap and comparison of Visible to Mint Mobile you should checkout.

Shop Visible Plans ($5 off)