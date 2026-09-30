I don’t think we need to spend much time on this, but Google announced Gemini 4 Argon today as its new frontier model. This new model is built to handle “complex workflows across real-world software engineering, enterprise knowledge work like legal and finance, and cybersecurity defense.” It’s also not for you.

Because of the power of Gemini 4 Argon, Google is only going to let “trusted” cyber defenders have access to start. They are working with the US government’s “voluntary process for pre-release model access” as well, so this really is only available to a limited group of users.

The goal, obviously, is to get this in everyone’s digital hands, which would include you, developers, and enterprises. However, like some of the other AI models from other companies in recent months, the power and capabilities are concerning enough that they need to slow-roll this.

One of its big capabilities is the training Google gave it in cybersecurity defense. As you can probably imagine, being good at cybersecurity defense means it is excellent at “finding and remediating high-rise exposures,” assuming it acts for the good.

We’ll see where this goes.

// Google