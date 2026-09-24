Google believes its new Pixel 11 phones are ready to handle more work for you, which means you are ready to trust that Gemini can take care of routine tasks, like phone calls. Yep, you read that correctly – we’re at the point where Gemini is going to call on your behalf because you have built genuine trust with it.

Google announced today that it is introducing an early experiment called Call for Me. This is available to Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold owners with a paid Gemini subscription.

What is Google’s Call For Me on Pixel 11?

Call for Me is a new and experimental feature that is currently only available to the Pixel 11 series of phones. Users will also have to be a part of the Phone by Google Public Beta, as this is not in the regular, stable version of Phone by Google. You can enroll here.

With Call for Me active on your phone, you could ask Gemini to call and book you an appointment on a specific day and time, update a reservation or have it make special requests on your behalf (like an outdoor or quiet table), or have an item placed on hold at a local shop.

Google gave an example of asking Gemini to call a local pizza place and the process went through the following:

You : “Hey Gemini, call The Pizza Place and have them add one more pizza to my order. Oh, and remind them to add utensils!”

: “Hey Gemini, call The Pizza Place and have them add one more pizza to my order. Oh, and remind them to add utensils!” Gemini : (Calls The Pizza Place)

: (Calls The Pizza Place) The Pizza Place : Thank you for calling The Pizza Place

: Thank you for calling The Pizza Place Gemini: Hi, I’m Gemini, an AI assistant calling on behalf of Kristine M. with an update to her order.

They cut off the example there, but Gemini would then tell them you’d like to add that extra pizza and to please include utensils. Of course, this would only happen if The Pizza Place didn’t immediately ignore and hang-up and found that it was interested in trusting this AI agent calling on your behalf.

Once complete, you would also get a notification from Gemini on how the call went. In this example, it was successful and Google shared a notification with a message of, “I’ve called The Pizza Place for you. They have successfully added one more pizza to your order and made a note to add utensils as you requested.”

In the end, this could be a very useful tool assuming Gemini gets the conversation correct with these businesses. Many local businesses run with small staffs and aren’t going to have the patience to deal with quirky AI-run conversations. It could also be beneficial if it allows people to book reservations, order more food, and support businesses by Gemini making calls for them that they might not have thought they had time to do on their own.

This is rolling out in early preview. You can read more at this Google Support page.