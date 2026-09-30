Smart glasses are certainly having their moment, both good and bad. I think it’s obvious that the world has seen the benefits of wearing a pair, but there is also that creepy, privacy nightmare side that has given us the ick.

Still, Samsung and Google and their design partners will not be deterred from launching their own glasses, even if they seem like they’ve been in the works for far too many years. Honestly, I still can’t believe we don’t own a pair of Samsung smart glasses yet.

That’s about to change. Two pairs of Samsung smart glasses stopped through the FCC, paving way for that “fall” launch they previously told us to get ready for. They are referred to at the FCC as “Extended Reality Glasses.”

The two pairs arrive under model numbers SM-0200J and SM-O200P. Pictures for the label placement on each gives us a tease of the design, which haven’t been a secret. We’ve known (since 2025) that Gentle Monster and Warby Parker came up with each design while Samsung and Google are doing the tech heavy lifting.

We’re still diving into the documents and updating this post, but it looks like SM-0200J (left) is the Gentle Monster design, while SM-O200P (right) is the Warby Parker design.

For each style, we’ll have multiple model variants. For example, SM-O200P will come with model numbers SM-O201P, SM-O202P, SM-O203P, and SM-O204P. The 0200J design will have additional model numbers of 0201J, 0202J, 0203J, 0204J, and 0205J.

In the end, we aren’t expecting to learn much from these filings. After all, Samsung, Google, and their partners have shown these glasses off on numerous occasions. We are really just waiting for them to launch.

// FCC [2]