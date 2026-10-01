Winter Burrow, a game that has fantastic ratings on Steam, is now available on mobile. The Android version is launching with a promotional price of $5.99, down from what will be the usual $10.

In the game, you play a woodland mouse who has returned from the big city to find your burrow has been trashed, along with an aunt who has gone missing. Its a survival game, so you’ll gather resources, craft items, and apparently bake delicious pies. Mmm, pie.

Again, the reviews on Steam are very positive, so I suspect I’ll be checking this one out.

Follow the link below to snag it yourself.