Samsung announced two new devices in the US today, the Galaxy Tab S12 series and the new SmartTag 3. Weirdly, they didn’t mention their long-rumored Galaxy Buds On audio product, at least not here. Just so everyone knows, they did announce the Galaxy Buds On today and we have official imagery for you.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds On will launch October 27 in Korea and should release

sequentially in global markets thereafter,” which we’ll assume includes the US.

These new Buds On are an important new audio style for Samsung, as they are their first clip-on wireless earbuds. These types of buds rest lightly on your ears, yet do not block them. The idea here is that you can still very much hear your surroundings while enjoying quality audio. Nothing’s Ear (open) are a similar style, as are the Anker AeroClip 2.

As far as features beyond the fit go, Samsung says they included TwinBoost speakers with automatic volume control based on your external environment. There is something called Audio Leakage Reduction tech that prevents sound from leaking out, in case you were worried about your audio noise spreading to your surroundings. There’s a clear call technology too, letting you keep making those calls even if the buds aren’t stuck inside of your ears.

They utilize the Snapdragon S7 Gen 1 Sound Platform with Class-D amplifier, including up to 9.5 hours of continuous music playback.

Of course, these are modern earbuds, so they can fire up Gemini and Gemini Live sessions, there are head gestures you can make to answer/end calls/dismiss alarms, and the Galaxy Wearable app will give you further audio tuning controls.

Samsung is apparently saving a further reveal on these Buds On until October 27, when they go on sale in Korea.

// Samsung