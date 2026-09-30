Samsung has two new tablets to choose from, Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra.

Both models will be available starting October 8, priced starting at $1,199 for Tab S12+ and $1,399 for Tab S12 Ultra. For $1,399, the Tab S12 Ultra does appear to pack a decent punch, sporting a 14.6-inch display, quad speakers, 11,600mAh battery, S Pen, 12GB+ RAM, and MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Galaxy Tab S12+ features a 12.6-inch display, 12GB+ RAM, 10,600mAh battery, quad speakers, same S Pen support, and also the same Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Beyond the specs, Samsung is including plenty of software on these tablets. For example, both of these tablets ship with Adobe Photoshop, which is a first for Android tablets. Exclusively for Galaxy Tab S12 buyers, you’ll receive four months of free access to the Photoshop mobile plan. Samsung is also providing Goodnotes, LumaFusion, Notion, ClipStudio Paint, MyScript, ArcSite, and Notability.

Below you can view the entire spec sheet for both models.

Galaxy Tab S12 Series Specs

Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra (14.6-inch) Galaxy Tab S12+ (12.6-inch) Dimensions 208.5 x 326.3 x 5.1 mm 187.8 x 289.5 x 5.3 mm Weight 692 g (Wi-Fi), 695 g (5G) 553 g (Wi-Fi), 555 g (5G) OS Android 17, One UI 9 Android 17, One UI 9 Display 14.6-inch, 2960 x 1848, 120Hz,

Dynamic AMOLED 2X 12.6-inch, 2800 x 1752, 120Hz, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Brightness Peak 1,600 nits / HBM 1,000 nits Peak 1,600 nits / HBM 1,000 nits AP MediaTek Dimensity 9500 MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Memory & Storage 16GB + 1TB, 12GB + 512GB, 12GB + 256GB, microSD up to 2TB 12GB + 512GB, 12GB + 256GB, microSD up to 2TB Battery / Charging 11,600 mAh / 45W 10,600 mAh / 45W Network & Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6.0 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v6.0 Camera Rear: 13 MP + 8 MP ultra-wide

Front: 12 MP ultra-wide Rear: 13 MP

Front: 12 MP ultra-wide Sound Quad Speaker (4-channel Spatial Audio) Quad Speaker (4-channel Spatial Audio) S Pen S Pen (BLE not supported) In-box S Pen (BLE not supported) In-box Durability IP68 SIM Dual SIM (pSIM + eSIM) Security Fingerprint on Display Color Gray, Silver Accessories Pro Keyboard

Book Cover Keyboard Slim

Book Cover Frame Cover (Ultra only)

Anti-Reflecting Screen Protector

Starting at $1199, it’s worth having a discussion if an Android tablet should be considered now that Googlebooks exist. The Googlebook lineup might actually be much more productive, especially if we see more convertible models pop up.

If Samsung’s new tablets are of interest, you can sign up to be notified when they are officially up for purchase by following the link below. That date is October 7.