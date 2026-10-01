A fresh report out of Korea shares that Samsung will release its first pair of Gemini-powered glasses in November. This matches perfectly with that “fall” timeline we got from Google and Samsung back in May, though, the wait for Android XR hardware has felt very long.

Beyond this November confirmation, we know little else. We still don’t yet know pricing, which is a major component, but we have gotten a look at what various models will look like thanks to the last official announcement.

Samsung and Google are working with companies such as Warby Parker and Gentle Monster to design the frames, but all of the internal smarts and actual production will be handled by Samsung and Google. This was confirmed in the latest regulatory filing information we stumbled upon just this week.

The Smart Glasses market is absolutely dominated by Meta. With the introduction of Android XR and snazzy looking frames from various companies, we could see Google take a chunk of Meta’s marketshare. From our viewpoint, that would be a good thing.

Fingers are crossed for competitive pricing and great looking frames. We’re finally getting close to launch after what feels like years of waiting.

// Korea Herald