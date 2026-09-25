Google is running a semi-secret Google Fi promotion that will wipe 75% off the plan price for a full 12 months. The promo is available to select Google Play users and expires pretty soon, so if you were ever interested in Google Fi or like the idea of saving 75% off your plan for the next year, act fast.

At 75% off, you could pay as little as $9/mo for the next year for the base Google Fi plan. If you went with the best plan, you would pay just $17/mo. This is a great deal.

75% off Google Fi Promo – Google Play deal

The promo will show up in your Google Play Points account, which you can find by opening Google Play and tapping on your Play Points number at the top of the app. Once there, you’ll tap on the “Perks” tab to see if your account qualifies. If it does, you should see it at the bottom where you’ll find a “See details” button. From within that screen, you will be able to redeem and then walk through the process of setting up a Google Fi account.

Google Fi still offers Unlimited Essentials, Unlimited Standard, and Unlimited Premium plans. Those 3 plans typically cost $35, $50, and $65 per month, but this deal drops them down significantly with a 75% off discount that you can see in action below.

To qualify and use the promo, there are some details you need to know:

Only select Google Play accounts

New accounts only

Eligible for 1 plan per user

Offer applies to 1 line per account

Promo expires September 29, 2026

For those new to Google Fi, just know that it still uses T-Mobile’s network, which is about the best there is in the US. It also offers up to 100GB of high-speed data on its top tier plan, along with up to 50GB hotspot. Google Fi is a really great option for international travel too, plus the top plan gets you free connectivity on a smartwatch that has cellular capabilities.

Again, you have only a few days left to grab this deal. Open up your Google Play and go look for it.