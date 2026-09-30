Google made “skills” official today as the replacement for Gems, and they hope you’ll set a bunch of them up to help you automate your most-used instructions. They also gave us details on the end of Gems and how that transition will work.

Let’s dive into it all.

Gemini Gets skills

For skills in Gemini, Google is rolling these out to Gemini chat globally, which I’m going to assume removes them as a Gemini Spark exclusive. These were previously within Gemini Spark and that required a Google AI subscription.

The idea behind skills is that you can setup tasks that you run all of the time, maybe even endlessly. Google offers example (see below) where you might regularly need a custom set of slides built for a presentation, the drafting of documentation in your tone and voice, or to help you get ready for a test or to brainstorm ideas. You can create skills for these that you then run for the events happening in your day.

Prepare for presentations: Build a custom skill to outline slides, craft talking points, and prep for tough Q&As, whether for a class presentation or a project pitch.

Build a custom skill to outline slides, craft talking points, and prep for tough Q&As, whether for a class presentation or a project pitch. Match your writing style: Gemini knows your unique writing style across Workspace apps to speed up drafting, all while keeping you in full control.

Gemini knows your unique writing style across Workspace apps to speed up drafting, all while keeping you in full control. Get more perspectives: Ask Gemini to always provide three to five distinct viewpoints on a topic to help you brainstorm ideas, refine arguments, or commit to a decision.

You’ll start by telling Gemini to create a skill to do something and then that skill is saved. You can then bring that skill back with a /insert-skill-name in Gemini.

Google also says that Gemini can help you build custom skills from your chats. You can even stack multiple skills onto bigger tasks and create skills that reference files, like PDFs, documents, or images.

The end of Gems

As for Gems, which were similar to skills in that they were repeatable automations, Google plans to move some of the Gems features to skills. Since it’ll take time for that to happen, Gems aren’t going anywhere until November 2026 for personal Google Accounts. For Workspace users, you’ll have until March 2027.

Google is working on a way for you to transition Gems into skills. To do that, you’ll want to visit this support document.

// Google