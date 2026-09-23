This might come as a bit of a shock, but Verizon currently has the best Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL deals we have seen to date. Verizon is taking hundreds of dollars off of each phone and there’s really just one requirement – you have to sign-up for their Simplicity Plan.

Verizon has the Pixel 11 Pro 256GB at $620 off, which brings its starting price down to $479.99. They are running the same $620 off discount on 512GB models too.

Verizon also has the Pixel 11 Pro XL at $580 off, so its starting price is $719.99.

These are incredible prices and the deal almost seems too good to be true. These are retail discounts, not monthly bill credit situations. Verizon is only asking that you sign-up for their Simplicity Plan to get this deal.

Verizon Pixel 11 Pro Deal: $620 Off

I’ve walked through this deal on Verizon’s site and it seems almost too straight-forward, but I can’t find any real downsides to it. Let’s try to break this down.

If you head to Verizon’s Pixel 11 Pro page (here), you’ll see the offer for $620 off the phone. To get the deal I described above, you would select “Phone only” and then in the “Choose how you want to pay” section, you would pick “Pay in full today.” You should see the price in that box as $479.99.

Now, you’ll walk through a couple of extra steps, including a Google AI Pro add-on (you can skip this) followed by the choice of Simplicity Plan and then a protection plan (you can skip this too if you want).

Verizon will then ask if you are bringing over your number from another carrier. If you are, they’ll give you a $15 discount that drops the Simplicity price to $30/mo. If you don’t bring over your number, you’ll pay $45/mo.

After you do that, you’ll be at the checkout page where you can see the Simplicity Plan and its $30 or $45 monthly price, assuming you sign-up for Auto Pay. And then at the very bottom you will see the “Due today” and the $479.99 price for the Pixel 11 Pro.

And that’s it.

Again, there do not appear to be any strings here. Verizon is offering a huge discount on the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL to get you to come to their network and sign-up for the Simplicity Plan. Since you are paying full retail for the device, there isn’t a month-to-month or device payment agreement and Simplicity operates on a monthly basis.

Honestly, I’m not sure there is a better Pixel 11 Pro deal anywhere to be found. I’m not even sure one will top this any time soon, assuming you are into signing up for the Simplicity Plan.

Shop Verizon Simplicity