For the first time since giving Pixel phones stable Android 17, Google has issued a monthly patch. The July Pixel update is here and hopefully it takes care of a first batch of bugs handed out from last month’s large update.

According to a short changelog from Google, we are looking at 5 fixes that touch on apps, framework, system, and the user interface. One of the biggest fixes involves a boot loop bug. Things should only get more stable from here.

The update is available to the Pixel 6 up through the Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10a. We’re surprised to see the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on this list knowing that their update frequency has changed in recent years.

Global

Pixel 6: CP2A.260705.006

Pixel 6 Pro: CP2A.260705.006

Pixel 6a: CP2A.260705.006

Pixel 7: CP2A.260705.006

Pixel 7 Pro: CP2A.260705.006

Pixel 7a: CP2A.260705.006

Pixel Tablet: CP2A.260705.006

Pixel Fold: CP2A.260705.006

Pixel 8: CP2A.260705.006

Pixel 8 Pro: CP2A.260705.006

Pixel 8a: CP2A.260705.006

Pixel 9: CP2A.260705.006

Pixel 9 Pro: CP2A.260705.006

Pixel 9 Pro XL: CP2A.260705.006

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: CP2A.260705.006

Pixel 9a: CP2A.260705.006

Pixel 10: CP2A.260705.006

Pixel 10 Pro: CP2A.260705.006

Pixel 10 Pro XL: CP2A.260705.006

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: CP2A.260705.006

Pixel 10a: CP2A.260705.006

AU

Pixel 6: CP2A.260705.006.A1

Pixel 6 Pro: CP2A.260705.006.A1

Pixel 6a: CP2A.260705.006.A1

Rogers

Pixel 9: CP2A.260705.006.A1

Pixel 9 Pro: CP2A.260705.006.A1

Pixel 9 Pro XL: CP2A.260705.006.A1

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: CP2A.260705.006.A1

Pixel 9a: CP2A.260705.006.A1

Pixel 10: CP2A.260705.006.A1

Pixel 10 Pro: CP2A.260705.006.A1

Pixel 10 Pro XL: CP2A.260705.006.A1

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: CP2A.260705.006.A1

Pixel 10a: CP2A.260705.006.A1

Apps Fix for an issue where certain applications would unexpectedly close or fail to launch [All devices] Framework Fix for an issue where various system widgets were displayed with incorrect colors or contrast settings [All devices] System Fix for an issue where some devices would fail to load the Android system or become stuck in a boot loop under certain conditions [All devices] User Interface Fix for an issue on foldable devices where the navigation buttons would unexpectedly change alignment after folding and unfolding the device [Pixel 10 Pro Fold]

Fix for an issue where the wallpaper shape effect would incorrectly cover the subject instead of appearing in the background [All devices]

Again, Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>Software updates>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.