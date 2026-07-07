It’s finally official. Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 22 in London.

Samsung will introduce its latest Galaxy innovations that build on its leadership in foldables, combining intelligent capabilities and new form factors to deliver more personal, adaptive experiences and set a new standard for the AI era.

The event is scheduled to kickoff at 9am ET (6am PT) or 2pm BST. It will be livestreamed everywhere, so don’t worry, you likely won’t miss it.

As for what to expect, it’s a long list. We anticipate the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (the “new shape”), Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (the body we’re used to), Galaxy Z Flip 8, as well as the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. That’s a lot of new goodies.

Reserve Offers

Starting tonight, customers can reserve the device of their choice and receive a $30 Samsung credit during the pre-order period for up to $1,230 in total savings. With that amount of savings, we should be seeing some healthy trade-in values this year — up to $1200.

Bring it on, Samsung.