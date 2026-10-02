Samsung is beginning to push out the Android 17 (One UI 9) update to owners of Galaxy S25, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 devices. This is obviously a major Android OS Upgrade, so it’s full of new features and things to play with.

From what’s detailed in the update, users can expect My FanCam (automatically tracks a selected person in a recorded video and keeps them centered), updates to Now Brief, the new Call Brief feature, plus changes for Creative Studio. For a broader overview of One UI 9 for these devices, look here.

S25 : S931USQUCDZIF

: S931USQUCDZIF S25+ : S936USQUCDZIF

: S936USQUCDZIF S25 Ultra : S938USQUCDZIF

: S938USQUCDZIF Z Fold 7 : F966USQUCCZIH

: F966USQUCCZIH Z Flip 7: F766USQUCCZIH

Be on the lookout for these builds to be hitting your device shortly.

// Verizon