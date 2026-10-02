Samsung is beginning to push out the Android 17 (One UI 9) update to owners of Galaxy S25, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 devices. This is obviously a major Android OS Upgrade, so it’s full of new features and things to play with.
From what’s detailed in the update, users can expect My FanCam (automatically tracks a selected person in a recorded video and keeps them centered), updates to Now Brief, the new Call Brief feature, plus changes for Creative Studio. For a broader overview of One UI 9 for these devices, look here.
Updated Software Version Numbers
- S25: S931USQUCDZIF
- S25+: S936USQUCDZIF
- S25 Ultra: S938USQUCDZIF
- Z Fold 7: F966USQUCCZIH
- Z Flip 7: F766USQUCCZIH
Be on the lookout for these builds to be hitting your device shortly.
// Verizon