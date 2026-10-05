Little by little, we will likely know nearly every detail about the Pixel 12 lineup before Google makes it official sometime next year. That’s just how it goes, but it does help get folks excited for what’s to come.

According to details posted by OVR+, display resolutions are noted to not be changing too much. Below you can view the new figures, but for reference, here is what we have on the Pixel 11 series currently. Pixel 11 has a resolution of 1080 x 2424, 11 Pro has 1280 x 2856, 11 Pro XL has 1344 x 2992, and 11 Pro Fold has 2076 x 2152. Display size plays a factor, but we don’t currently have that information.

Pixel 12 Model Numbers, Screen Resolutions

Pixel 12 (GC0QU) : 1080×2400

: 1080×2400 Pixel 12 Pro (GWU59) : 1280×2824

: 1280×2824 Pixel 12 Pro XL (G7U1Y) : 1344×2952

: 1344×2952 Pixel 12 Pro Fold (G4D5D): 2296×2404

What we do note here is the Pixel 12 Pro Fold getting a very nice resolution bump on the internal display. This year’s 11 Pro fold sits at 2076 x 2152, so we should have quite the PPI (pixels per inch) bump next year. This should lead to sharper text and images, which is always welcomed on these foldable displays.

Word on the street, we aren’t expecting Pixel 12 series to launch until August, 2027. So yeah, we’ve got some time.

// OVR+