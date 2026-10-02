Google surprised us this afternoon by releasing Android 17 QPR3 Beta 1 to all of its still-supported Pixel devices. We’re talking about the Pixel 6a up through the new Pixel 11 series.

The update appears to be quite large, with at least 20 fixes for bugs that remained from QPR2. The update carries build number DP11.260918.005 for the Pixel 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro XL, 11 Pro Fold, and build DP11.260918.006 for all other Pixel devices.

For those keeping track, Android 17 QPR3 should go stable in early 2027. The next big update that should land around December is the Android 17 QPR2 Beta that is on its 6th beta build. So if you decide to test this, you’ll be testing really early stuff that could have fun features at some point later in the beta program.

Release date October 2, 2026 Builds DP11.260918.005

DP11.260918.006 Emulator support x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A) Security patch level 2026-08-05 Google Play services 26.32.34

Android 17 QPR3 Beta 1 bug fixes and changes

Audio output device cannot be switched while playing audio from apps without active media controls. (Issue #259180936)

Apps crash when attempting to start a foreground service from a Quick Settings tile. (Issue #299506164)

Application icons in the app menu display with excessive spacing. (Issue #316288379, Issue #300758716)

App previews fail to display in the recent apps screen. (Issue #515091621)

NFC service crashes with DeadObjectException and stops detecting tags after the initial scan on Android 16. (Issue #456078994)

Device freezes and becomes unresponsive when unlocking with the fingerprint sensor. (Issue #490719716, Issue #514867650, Issue #523022829)

Device crashes when selecting the require eyes to be open option in Face Unlock settings. (Issue #466618368, Issue #522677686)

MediaPlayer crashes when handling non-ASCII audio attribute tags. (Issue #552043106)

Applications freeze and trigger an Application Not Responding (ANR) error when launched. (Issue #484969809, Issue #475406236)

Camera feed is rotated 90 degrees when using video calling apps on an external display in desktop mode. (Issue #432390710)

User interface issues when navigating back to the home screen from an app. (Issue #566639975)

Unexpected dot displayed on the Mobile Data icon in Quick Settings. (Issue #551150806)

Front camera fails to function while screen recording is active. (Issue #523313834)

Calling apps crash with ForegroundServiceStartNotAllowedException when handling calls immediately after device reboot. (Issue #409069722)

eSIM profile cannot be enabled and silently reverts to off in Settings. (Issue #541436675)

Excessive battery drain during idle when Flip to Shh is enabled. (Issue #560036427)

Settings app crashes when opening battery settings. (Issue #554603197)

Audio playback stops on active LHDC v5 Bluetooth devices when a second connected device disconnects. (Issue #554992287)

com.android.phone crash loop and complete loss of cellular service when the modem reports unexpected SIM slot indices. (Issue #554049220)

Wi-Fi fails to automatically reconnect during background wakes when hardware PNO scans fail or are unsupported. (Issue #551970385)

The best way to get this update is through the Android Beta Program (sign-up). If you are into flashing images, there are OTA images available (here) too.

The update is already live. On my Pixel 11 Pro, it weighs in at 597MB, and I’m coming from QPR2 betas.

// Google