Within days of the Pixel 11 series and Pixel Watch 5 launching, online marketing images from Google showed off a mystery wearable device that looked like a mix of a Pixel Watch and a smaller fitness tracker. Google wouldn’t talk about the device at that time, but we’re pretty sure we saw it cruise through the FCC last month on its way to launching here in the near future.

This weekend, retail marketing images have surfaced for the device and it is apparently called the “Google Fitbit Edge.” A launch date and price are not yet known, but if retail listings are showing up for people to capture, we should know both before long.

What is the Google Fitbit Edge?

The image at the top of the post is the device. Those images were captured when the device first showed up online and this new info dump confirms the design.

The Fitbit Edge will reportedly not run Wear OS, which makes sense as a smaller fitness tracker with a display. It has compatibility with both Android and iOS, so this will likely just pair to the Google Health app like we see with the Fitbit Air.

It’ll have up to 7 days of battery life, show some info from Google Maps, allow you to control media and music, and attach to Find My Phone for tracking. It connects over Bluetooth and can show notifications.

It will also apparently have built-in GPS, elevation tracking, and automatic activity recognition. The health sensor on the back (see below) looks just like the sensor on the Fitbit Air.

As for colors, there should be black (Obsidian), green (Olive), and orange (Canyon?).

OK, so what about pricing and a release date? We don’t know yet. If retail imagery like this is showing up, this thing should be close to launching, possibly within the next month.

As for pricing, since it has a display and more capabiliities than the Fitbit Air, I’m going to assume it’ll cost more than the Fitbit Air, which retails at $99. However, this isn’t a full-blown smartwatch, so it should also come in well under the Pixel Watch 5 which starts at $399.

Will the Fitbit Edge cost $150? $200? Take your best guess.

READ: Google Fitbit Air review

// Android Headlines