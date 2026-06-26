Google appears to be very dedicated to Google Finance these days. After initially releasing as a beta, Google is rolling out a new Google Finance to everyone and they included an Android app with the launch.

The new Google Finance experience brings a consolidated investment view to a single dashboard with performance data, insights, and more. It’ll also include a way to stay updated on topics you care about (ask it for daily briefs on finance-related ideas) and as a question-and-answer forum.

In bigger news for Android folks, we get a bit of a platform win today by Google releasing a dedicated Google Finance app just for us. There is currently no Google Finance app on iOS, so you get to enjoy an exclusive experience for now. This is rare.

The new Google Finance app for Android looks similar to the new web experience, only in a more compact UI, but it includes AI research tools as a bonus. It looks great.

Google Play Link: Google Finance

// Google