We knew this day was coming even if Samsung had yet to mention a specific day, but today appears to be that day. Samsung Messages is officially discontinued and the app now points users in the US to Google Messages for future messaging needs.

Samsung first warned its US users back in April that Samsung Messages would be replaced by Google Messages in July 2026. Once July hit, we started the “End of Samsung Messages” watch, wondering if Samsung would give us through the month or cut us off earlier.

This morning, Samsung Galaxy owners opened their Samsung Messages app and were greeted with the screenshot below that reads, “Samsung Messages will be discontinued on Jul 6 2026.” It continues by saying, “Switch to Google Messages today to get RCS chats with powerful features.” It promises that “All of your message history will be transferred” over to Google Messages.

The “Switch now” button that shows takes you to Google Play to install Google Messages or opens the app. Once you have it, the process should walk you through how to migrate over and move all of your messages, which mostly just involves setting Google Messages as default. In fact, opening Google Messages is all you need to do to get your message history.

If you already have Google Messages installed and have set it as default, you’ll see a separate message when opening Samsung Messages that says, “Google Messages is now your default messaging app.” It confirms the July 6 shutdown date of Samsung Messages and pushes you to “Open Google Messages.”

While Google Messages still lacks some features from Samsung Messages, you will find a new Chat Themes feature that at least adds to your ability to customize the experience. If there are other feature missing, like custom categories, there’s no telling if or when Google could add them.

A Samsung support page has also confirmed today that Samsung Messages has been shutdown “in the US starting July 6, 2026, for devices running Android 12 or newer versions.”