Google released a new Android 17 QPR2 Beta update today as Beta 6. All of the still-supported Pixel phones from the Pixel 6a up through the Pixel 10 series are included. For some reason, Google doesn’t show that the Pixel 11 is officially supported, even though it joined last month with Beta 5.

If you have a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you are still not a part of this beta. Your last big update was Android 17 QPR1 and it released last week and you are not expected to see QPR2.

This new update addresses 6 bugs and also continues work on hardening Android against call forwarding fraud.

Release date September 24, 2026 Builds CP41.260831.007 Emulator support x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A) Security patch level 2026-08-05 Google Play services 26.28.33

Android 17 QPR2 bug fixes

A visual regression causing letterboxed content to leak through the status bar during activity transitions. (Issue #493438057)

The screensaver displays a blank screen while charging. (Issue #516262713, Issue #526560397)

Unexpected device reboots on Pixel 9 Pro Fold when initializing the camera viewfinder in third-party applications. (Issue #555960820, Issue #558564487, Issue #554763027, Issue #559421409)

Locked applications could not be dismissed using swipe gestures in Recents. (Issue #555579953)

A system kernel crash causing devices to unexpectedly reboot when third-party applications requested simultaneous camera and microphone access during biometric identity verification. (Issue #557712189)

An issue that caused device crashes, reboots, or hangs when scrolling. (Issue #559054323)

The best way to get this update is through the Android Beta Program (sign-up). If you are into flashing images, there are OTA images available (here) too.

// Google