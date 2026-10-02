Phone prices are going up, but let’s not forget there are plenty of other Android-powered things that can be affected by rising costs. NVIDIA is upping the cost of the SHIELD TV Pro, increasing the price to $299 for the 7-year old box. That’s an increase of $100. Woof.

In a statement, NVIDIA says that the rise in cost is attributed to the cost of components, including RAM. This is the same thing being said for the price bumps we’ve seen from both Samsung and Google, so we’re not surprised.

SHIELD TV Pro was launched in 2019. That feels like forever ago. However, it’s not as if the units being sold currently were made all of those years ago. The device is still in production, as it continues to be a very good Android TV-powered box and NVIDIA’s software support for it has remained unmatched. Please keep that up, NVIDIA.

On the bright side, Black Friday is coming up next month, so maybe we’ll see prices come down back towards launch date MSRP. Sorry, I can’t help but laugh at the whole situation. It sucks.

// 9to5Google